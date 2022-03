When renting a home or apartment, many renters think their landlord will step in if the rental is damaged. To a certain extent, that is true. A landlord is responsible for damage to the structure of the building—but that coverage doesn’t apply to what’s inside the home. For instance, if your clothes are damaged by fire, or someone breaks in and steals your electronics, it’s up to the renter to replace those items, not the landlord. Having renters insurance will provide coverage to help you do just that.

ECONOMY ・ 19 DAYS AGO