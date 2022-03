Households dealing with storm damage are urged to contact their insurer for help and advice as soon as possible, keep any emergency repair receipts and not to automatically throw away damaged items.As Storm Eunice approaches, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said providers will do everything they can to help customers recover as quickly as possible, should the conditions cause damage to their property.Home insurance, commercial business policies and comprehensive motor insurance all cover damage caused by storms.Storm Dudley has already left properties without power and caused travel disruption as it swept through parts of the UK on Wednesday and...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO