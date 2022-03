While pigeons are well known for living in cities, they’ll find their habitats anywhere. And whether you have an outdoor space that’s acres large or just a tiny balcony, you’ll likely receive visits from pigeons from time to time. A few pigeon coos or some droppings on your driveway may not be a huge concern. But if those harmless visits are turning into a constant nuisance, like excessive noise or cars coated in droppings, and you need to know how to deter pigeons, the steps below provide plenty of solutions to this problem.

