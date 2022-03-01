ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Opinion: Clackamas free clinic underscores need for reform

By Gary Sinnen
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
Gary Sinnen: Our health care 'system' leaves significant numbers of our citizens unable to access care.

Thank you for last month's wonderful article in the "Neighbors" section about Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine. It was heartwarming to read about the lifesaving benefits these health care heroes and their supporters bring to the medically underserved in our community, and also know what they are doing to help train the next generation of medical service providers.

The article also underscores how government medical programs fail to fill the gaps in our private-market employer-based health care "system" that leaves significant numbers of our citizens — especially the working poor — unable to access health care.

No other economically developed country in the world leaves people stranded out of health care and relies on employer-based private health insurance. The health insurance industry — the freest spending lobby in Congress — exists to maximize profits and they do so by rationing and denying care and charging what the market will bear for the care they do cover.

Health insurance is not health care, and "insurance" is not the payment model the rest of the world uses. The 2021 Oregon Legislature approved and has referred to the 2022 ballot the Hope Amendment, which amends the state constitution to require the state to "ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right."

The Joint Legislative Task Force on Universal Healthcare has been working to develop a system of universal care — the Oregon Plan — to meet this goal for two years and is scheduled to present the plan to the legislature in the 2023 session. Perhaps then, CVIM will be able to be reimbursed as the valued health care providers they are and will not have to continue to also raise the funds to provide the care they do.

Read more about these legislative activities and the movement for universal healthcare in Oregon at the HealthCare for All Oregon website, hcao.org . It is past time to have a sensible, true system of health care in this state and country. Efficient and fair. Everybody in, nobody out!

Gary Sinnen is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County near Happy Valley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Milwaukie officials to be commended for methane ban

Miriam Garcia: The whole state should follow city's example in banning natural gas from new constructionRequiring clean energy sources in new construction won't impact existing homes and is a critical piece of stopping climate change, as City Council members explained in the recent news article "Milwaukie natural gas ban regroups after 'scare tactics.'" Who's against this common-sense policy? Fossil-fuel and real-estate industry representatives are resistant to changes that might (or might not) impact their own bottom lines. They pay lip service to the idea of reducing carbon emissions, yet favor slow-moving, inadequate half-measures that will not save any of us,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population. The announcement is the third time in the past...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
Local
Oregon Health
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas, OR
Health
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oregon needs a public accounting of its climate risk

Nancy Friel: Making the state Treasury's investments transparent will provide information citizens need.I support the passage of HB 4115, the Treasury Transparency Bill, which if passed will impact retirees and communities across the state. Frightening extreme weather events have focused my attention on how Oregon is addressing climate change. The bad news: Of the $140 billion Treasury funds, a majority of which are PERS funds, an unknown portion are invested in fossil fuels. HB 4115 will require an annual public accounting of investments and a climate-risk assessment conducted by the Treasury. As a retiree, I know that PERS members rely...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Racial exclusion in Oregon is focus of talk

Oak Lodge Governance Project to host historian Kenneth R. Coleman for pre-statehood discussionOak Lodge Governance Project will host historian Kenneth R. Coleman for its next community information session "Racial Exclusion in Pre-Statehood Oregon" at noon Saturday, March 12. Coleman is a writer, musician and historian with an emphasis on class and racial formation in the Pacific Northwest during the 19th century. He currently teaches U.S. history at Portland Community College. Coleman's first book, "Dangerous Subjects: James D. Saules and the Rise of Black Exclusion," won the Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction at the 2019 Oregon Book Awards. According to his book, Coleman "moved to Oregon's Willamette Valley as a child, in the back of his family's Buick rather than a covered wagon. He left a career in marketing and advertising with the intention of studying the philosophy of history, but instead became fascinated by the complicated colonial and racial history of the Pacific Northwest." He received a master's degree in history from Portland State University. You can register to attend the Zoom session at bit.ly/3JVf2S0. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill 4002 in a 6-4 party line vote on Thursday, Feb. 24, after updating it with a new multi-tiered tax credit system for farmers. "I truly believe it was the best approach we could get," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, the committee's co-chair. "I think we all want the best thing...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week. In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually. Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Volunteers#Universal Healthcare#Cvim
Clackamas Review

Catherine McMullen endorsed by Oregon's first female governor

Former Gov. Barbara Roberts supports West Linn resident's bid for Clackamas County clerkCatherine McMullen of West Linn has been endorsed in her campaign to be Clackamas County's next clerk by former Gov. Barbara Roberts, who in 1990 became the first woman to be elected governor in Oregon history. Roberts — who championed equal rights for women, gay people and those with disabilities during her tenures as Secretary of State and a member of the Oregon House — commended McMullen on her voter outreach and education efforts. "I trust Catherine to be my clerk and head election official," Roberts, a Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City creates a new vision for its busiest park

Officials request input on boat ramp and RV park, both in need of major repairs.Oregon City's most heavily used park is getting a new master plan to guide its development, which is especially necessary now for its boat ramp, currently closed to motorized vehicles, and to determine the best use of its RV park, which city officials say is another key park amenity in need of major repairs. Oregon City's Clackamette Park Master Plan Project aims to provide safe, welcoming and environmentally friendly access for fishing, picnicking, paddling and other water activities, while addressing the environmental concerns exacerbated by years...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie natural gas ban proposal regroups after 'scare tactics'

Mayor pledges to bring back resolution for new construction to be powered only with electric"Don't worry if you have natural gas right now," said City Councilor Kathy Hyzy, addressing Milwaukie citizens concerned that a proposed ban on natural gas in new construction would affect their ability to heat their homes. "This is a critical piece of stopping climate change," Mayor Mark Gamba said. "Between the ice storm, the heat dome, the fires, smoke — those are a kind, gentle version of what we're looking at if we should do nothing going forward, and methane is a big part of that."...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregonians sour on legislative hope despite sweet economic news

Survey shows more pessimism than a decade ago when unemployment was higher amid the recovery to the Great RecessionIt's a paradox. The state Legislature is awash in cash. Oregon's COVID cases are among the lowest in the nation. And yet just 31% of Oregonians are optimistic that the short session of the Legislature underway now will make significant progress on the key issues facing Oregon. That sour outlook, reflected in a survey of 1,400 Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, is a flip from a decade ago, when just 31% of Oregonians were pessimistic about the Legislature's ability...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Clackamas Review

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: City set to override wishes of citizens

Ronelle Coburn: Planning Commission listens to outside consultant on new residential parking requirements.The city of Milwaukie engaged in a lengthy public process to adopt a Vision in 2017 and an updated Comprehensive Plan in 2020. Now the rubber meets the road in trying to turn these broad aspirational goals into code to address housing, parking and tree preservation in Milwaukie's residential areas … a process most residents don't even know is going on. This work will impact you, especially if you live on a street that is substandard, whether narrow, without sidewalks, with decaying pavement, etc. Starting March 1,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas County offers no real solutions for homeless

Marc Trueb: Commissioners demonstrate hypocrisy in finding Northwest Bible Training out of compliance with state land-use regulationsAs previously reported by this newspaper, Clackamas County commissioners on Jan. 26 upheld an eviction notice by denying Northwest Bible Training's request to be granted an exception to statewide agricultural and urbanization statutes. The Christian nonprofit supporting addiction recovery through free-of-charge religious instruction was first notified to vacate a 7.7-acre parcel of Beavercreek-area farmland in January 2020 after the county found the organization to be operating a dormitory inside an on-site structure unauthorized for residential use. Clackamas County commissioners, in their finding against...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Kristof cannot run for Oregon governor, Supreme Court rules

UPDATE: The former New York Times columnist says he accepts the ruling and will not challenge it.The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, Feb. 17, that former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is not eligible to run for governor. The court posted a ruling on its website around 8 a.m. that said Kristof does not meet the residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution. The state constitution says candidates for governor must be a resident of the state for three year before the election they could win. The court upheld a January ruling by Secretary of State Shemia...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Clackamas watershed councils expand partnership amid funding cuts

Conservation district rebounding after 92% slash of grant funding for 10 groups in county. Following major capital investments that forced the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District to drastically cut back its funding of local watershed councils, officials identified collaborative pathways toward environmental stewardship that have strengthened amid challenging financial circumstances.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Hao Nguyen announces candidacy for House District 48

East Portland educator, youth advocate running to represent Happy Valley, Damascus and Sandy in state legislature. Educator, youth advocate and David Douglas School Board member Hoa Nguyen will run in the May 17 Democratic primary to serve as state representative for House District 48. The newly drawn district includes portions...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon overtime bill to stay alive for 2022 session

The bill would phase in a requirement for farmers to pay workers time-and-a-half overtime wages.SALEM — A proposal to require higher overtime wages for Oregon farmworkers will remain in play for the rest of the 2022 legislative session. The House Business and Labor Committee has voted 7-4 to refer House Bill 4002 to the House Revenue Committee, which isn't subject to legislative deadlines that cull proposed legislation. "I will continue to advocate for its passage because I feel it's the right thing to do," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene and the committee's chair. The bill would phase in a requirement...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie's Exceed Enterprises unveils new buses

Couple's donation allows nonprofit to provide transit and boost staff wages.A Milwaukie-based organization that helps people with disabilities just got a big financial boost to ensure they can keep helping those people get to jobs or activities. Exceed Enterprises was in need of some new buses after having to constantly pay for repairs on their old ones. One couple stepped in to help in a huge way. Marie and Dennis Gilliam signed a big check for two new buses after learning about the financial toll the old ones were taking on the nonprofit. They also wanted them to bring joy...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy