Beer Library continues to evolve

The project has had to make some design changes, but the hope is things get rolling toward 2022 opening.

A few changes haven't derailed Bryce Morrow and his plans for the "Canby Beer Library" project in downtown Canby.

In fact, he said, things are moving along just fine. Demolition within the walls of the old Canby Public Library is complete. When Morrow, co-founder of Oregon City Brewing Company, and his team get the okay from the City of Canby on some plan revisions, it'll be in the county's hands. Once they give the green light, Morrow said that groundbreaking would commence.

From there, things could start to move quickly. However, there are some changes to the original plans and design from what was originally shared.

"To do this very unusual scenario, create an atrium inside the building, for a lot of reasons ended up being impractical," Morrow explained. "One of the challenges with the space is that it extends lot-line to lot-line, so there's no outdoor space."

The next iteration was a rooftop patio. "But, once we got the full construction document, which is a lot of effort but gives us a full look at what it would cost to build," Morrow continued, "it was roughly $1.2 million more than I'd anticipated. That's not really rational. It would be easier to build a whole new building with that type of scheme."

With the atrium and rooftop seating concepts not feasible, it was time to adjust.

"The next iteration was to scale it back," Morrow said. "We removed the rooftop patio concept. I took possession of the building on Dec. 2 and got a crew together and began demolition of the interior of the building. We took out 14 dumpsters of material. The poundage of metal alone was something like nine tons to be recycled. It was a crazy amount of material for an 11,000-square-foot building."

Morrow said that going into a project like this, you make some assumptions about the building, but those often don't materialize as they were envisioned. "Within that month of demolition, it changed some of the 'as is' plans into something different than the assumptions," Morrow said. "In some ways it made it simpler."

With a design revision submitted to the city, then eventually on to Clackamas County for permitting, Morrow said he is still hoping things go well enough to open the facility in late summer or early fall. However, with supply chain issues and the like, "that might be a little ambitious, but if all went well, we could do it," he said. "We'll do the best we can, but some of the materials are taking forever to get here." When completed, the project will have the bar/brewery as the anchor for the building, taking up approximately 5,300 square feet. Four micro-kitchens will also be created. These 310-square-foot kitchens will be completely independent operations with different cuisines.

"They are self-enclosed with their own appliances and will open up into the brewery area where there will be indoor seating and a kind of German beer hall theme," Morrow explained. "There will be two other tenants facing Third Street, taking up about 2,700 square feet combined — a salon and retail gift shop of sorts. They will be completely separate with their own entrance and exit and bathroom facilities."

One of the things the Canby facility won't have is a brewhouse. That would be prohibitively expensive, and the goal is to maximize production at the Oregon City facility. However, Canby will be the site of what Morrow described as "full barrel aging, which I think will really define the space. I think people who aren't familiar with it might look at it as a kind of wine type thing. It will look really cool. In 2023, the plan is to get into cider production on site, which will be the first time doing that." Other beverages will come through Oregon City Brewing to Canby. And despite the changes and the permitting process taking some time, Morrow said he hadn't lost any enthusiasm for Canby's Beer Library project.

"I'm very excited about it," he said. "I'm in this for the long-term. We are looking forward to getting started."

