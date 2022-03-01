ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LME aluminium gains as Russia-Ukraine conflict raises supply threat

By Reuters
theedgemarkets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(March 1): London aluminium prices firmed on Tuesday (March 1), hovering below a record high touched in the previous session, as mounting sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine exacerbated concerns over the metal's supply. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to US$3,396 a tonne by...

www.theedgemarkets.com

