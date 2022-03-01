ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘It’s clear who wins’ – Anthony Joshua has his say on Jack Catterall’s controversial loss to Josh Taylor

By Joshua Jones
 2 days ago

ANTHONY JOSHUA insisted it was 'clear who won' between Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor.

The former heavyweight world champion had his say on the controversial outcome of Saturday night's Glasgow showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZlHO_0eS5wVhS00
Jack Catterall was robbed of the light-welterweight world titles after his masterful fight against Josh Taylor Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA33M_0eS5wVhS00
Anthony Joshua believes the judges got it wrong in Glasgow Credit: PA

He has no doubts who he thinks should have been walking away with the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO light-welterweight world titles - and it is not champ Taylor.

Joshua said: "I'm not a judge, but sometimes I feel the fans judge fights themselves and it's clear to see who wins, who loses.

"When the majority are swaying one way, it's important to listen.

"But what will be done about it? Who knows."

Catterall boxed the perfect fight for 12 rounds in Taylor's backyard, even dropping his opponent in the eighth round.

However, his celebrations quickly turned to devastation following the final bell.

Just one of the three judges gave the Chorley man the win with Ian John-Lewis inexplicably scoring it 114-111 to the Tartan Tornado.

Those results led to a furious outcry from British boxing while Catterall hit out at the robbery.

He said: "What a load of s***!"

The 28-year-old later asked Taylor: "When you dropping my belts off? This boxing game is a f***ing disaster."

The sickening decision is now being investigated.

The British Boxing Board of Control will ask the three ringside judges who decided the controversial outcome to explain their cards at a behind-closed-doors meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m36X_0eS5wVhS00
Taylor somehow walked away with the belts but the result is being investigated Credit: Reuters

