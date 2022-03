On Thursday, Volodymyr Omelyan and his family awoke to the sound of missile blasts nearby. "I'm not a natural-born killer, and I never dreamed to be that type of guy," said Omelyan, who served as Ukraine's infrastructure minister from 2016 to 2019. But he says he sees enlisting as a way to protect his family. And he's confident in the war's outcome.

