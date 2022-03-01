How Neighbourhood Holdings helps brokers pivot to alternative lending

Warby Parker started off as an online-only offering but eventually pivoted to a more omnichannel strategy that involves them opening stores. We started into this segment by looking at EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF), a company known for its exceptional product markups on the basis of a wide portfolio of brand licenses. Our concern with Essilor was pretenders to the eyewear throne like Warby Parker (WRBY), a more progressive brand that leans on ESG messaging and originated as a digital only idea, focused heavily on raising awareness about what many might view as an excessive markup in their markets and focusing on affordability. Warby is beginning to converge on the Essilor model, which initially may come across as a demerit of the sustainability of the online model, but actually does appear to be the consequence of simply good performance on omnichannel marketing. We are quite impressed with LTV figures, and think that holistic eye care purchasers really do represent an opportunity. We think sales growth can continue to outpace SG&A and provide margin improvements. However, we don't love that the Warby proposition is focused on driving down capital returns in the sector.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO