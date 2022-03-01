Flood Watch issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood...
Effective: 2022-03-07 01:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 133 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Nebo, or near Star City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Grady... Nebo Woodville... Whitefield Langford... Linwood Douglas... Richardson Little Bayou Meto Park... Tarry Cornerstone... Tamo Moscow... Bayou Meteo State Game Area Reydell... Varner Sarassa... Yorktown TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Effective: 2022-03-06 08:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-070300- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.W.0009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220218T0054Z.220309T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 852 AM EST Sun Mar 6 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River at Coshocton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. At 18.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs along County Route 1A and lower areas along Route 16 south. Widespread flooding occurs from the Lake Park area south to near the intersection of Routes 83 and 36. Homes around North Water Street in Coshocton floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 17.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 03/20/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
Effective: 2022-03-07 01:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Rutherford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Rutherford, northwestern Coffee, central Bedford and southwestern Cannon Counties through 945 AM CST At 852 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Murfreesboro to 6 miles west of Shelbyville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Shelbyville, Wartrace, Bell Buckle, Normandy, Deason, Beechgrove and Fosterville. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 92 and 108. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-08 05:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs and Vinton. In West Virginia, Cabell, Jackson WV, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will bring additional rainfall today with thunderstorms also possible. This could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in some areas, causing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-07 14:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Simpson, Allen, Warren, and Barren Counties through 730 AM CST At 643 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Mount Victor to near Three Springs to 8 miles northwest of Cross Plains. Movement was northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Scottsville, Woodburn, Hardcastle, Black Jack, Rich Pond, Greenhill, Haywood, Settle, and Raley Ford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-07 15:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-08 11:49:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Ohio, including the following counties, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Akron, Canton, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Brewster, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, Wilmot, New Franklin and Norton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-07 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery; Preble FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Central Ohio, including the following counties, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1039 AM EST, local law enforcement reported a few roads remaining closed due to minor flooding within the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. With the rain coming to an end, the water will slowly recede. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Xenia, Troy, Trotwood, Miamisburg, Springboro, Vandalia, Englewood, Urbana, Tipp City, Eaton, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle and Carlisle.
Effective: 2022-03-07 19:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, In Tennessee, water begins to go over Tiptonville Ferry Road, Barr Road, and the farm land east of the Tiptonville Ferry Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
Effective: 2022-03-07 20:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected tonight through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of heavier snowfall will spread into the area this evening, and persist overnight. Snow will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.
Effective: 2022-03-06 16:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barton; Butler; Chase; Ellsworth; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Wintry mix including sleet, freezing rain, and snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to three inches with locally higher amounts possible from Harper to Reno to Marion counties and points west. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is anticipated along and either side of the Kansas Turnpike corridor, where snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch are possible, and ice accumulations up to around one-tenth of an inch on elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy sleet and snow could reduce visibilities down to less than a mile at times. Plan on possible slippery roads, sidewalks, and bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunder is possible with the wintry mix creating moderate to heavy precipitation at times.
Effective: 2022-03-06 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen; De Kalb; Jay; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Henry County in northwestern Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio Southern Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio Southern Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 AM EST. * At 321 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn to near Monroeville to near Matthews, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Lima, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Delphos, Garrett, Portland, Ottawa, Archbold, Berne, Fort Shawnee, Hicksville and Ossian. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 4 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 310 and 339. Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 132. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
Effective: 2022-03-08 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 20:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Vanderburgh; Warrick FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wabash, Wayne and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 326 AM CST, Rainfall has diminished in coverage and intensity. However, some instances of minor flooding may persist through daybreak, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. - Some locations that may experience minor flooding include Evansville, Harrisburg, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Eldorado, Mcleansboro, Fort Branch, Oakland City, Petersburg, Albion, Melody Hill, Grayville, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Owensville, Norris City, Poseyville and Galatia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-07 11:36:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Cleburne; St. Clair; Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Talladega, southern Calhoun, southeastern St. Clair, southwestern Cleburne and northeastern Clay Counties through 200 PM CST At 102 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ragland to near Westover. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Pell City, Heflin, West End-Cobb Town, Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Saks, Lincoln, Weaver, Riverside, Vincent, Ragland, Munford, Ohatchee, Hobson City, Waldo, Alpine Bay Resort and Talladega Superspeedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-07 13:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble STRONG WINDS WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL GUERNSEY...MONROE SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL...EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON COLUMBIANA...BELMONT...BEAVER...VENANGO...BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...NORTHWESTERN FOREST...MERCER WESTERN WASHINGTON...LAWRENCE...OHIO...NORTHWESTERN WETZEL MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EST At 255 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Greenville to 6 miles southwest of Barnesville. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ross Township, Wheeling, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Moon Township, New Castle, Weirton, Steubenville, Hermitage, Sharon, Butler, and Washington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 195 and 225. Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 17. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 39 and 40, and between mile markers 61 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 44. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 4 and 63. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-05 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-03-06 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM AKST SUNDAY FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches on the Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 1 AM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin this morning and will fall steadily into the evening. The snow will linger at higher elevations as winds shift out of the northwest Saturday night. The Anchorage Bowl can expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation on Saturday.
Effective: 2022-03-06 17:03:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson; Logan; Pope The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Logan County in western Arkansas Southeastern Johnson County in western Arkansas Northern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 503 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Knoxville, or 8 miles southeast of Clarksville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clarksville... Lamar Dover... London Knoxville... Hector Broomfield... Tokalon Holman... Taral Lake Dardanelle... Morrison Bluff Augsburg... Lutherville Dublin... Long Pool Campground Ludwig... Piney Bay Recreation Area Treat... Pleasant Valley in Pope County This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 60 and 75. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
Comments / 0