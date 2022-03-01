ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP® Business ByDesign® Now Available on SAP Store

By Celigo, Inc, SAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By integrating with the SAP® Business ByDesign® solution, Celigo's solution delivers optimized ecommerce operations through end-to-end business process automation. SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo Inc., a leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) company for the mid-market, today announced that its Shopify Integration app for the...

