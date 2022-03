It's been an eyesore in New Paltz for quite some time now, especially if you get off of I-87, make the left onto Route 299, and it's one of the first things you see... 401 Main Street, aka the former Genesis Diner, aka the old China Buffet, that's what I remember it being when I was an undergraduate student at SUNY New Paltz. These days it's a run-down building with lots of graffiti and a giant hole in the roof around the back.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO