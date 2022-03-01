ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Croda annual profit jumps on higher life sciences sales

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

(Corrects headline to show profit jumped, not “almost doubled”)

March 1 (Reuters) - British speciality chemicals group Croda reported a 48% jump in annual profit on Tuesday, helped by strong growth in its life sciences division and a rebound in demand for cosmetics, which propped up its personal-care unit.

The company, which counts Unilever and Procter & Gamble among its customers, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 445.2 million pounds ($598 million), from 300.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7445 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

