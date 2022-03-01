ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 2-Symrise eyes more acquisitions as pet food drives growth

By Milla Nissi
 2 days ago

* Sees 5-7% sales growth, EBITDA margin of around 21% in 2022

* 2021 sales grow 9.6% organically to 3.8 billion euros

* 2021 core profit at 814 million euros, margin at 21.3%

* Proposes dividend of 1.02 euros per share (Adds comments on M&A, Russia-Ukraine conflict)

March 1 (Reuters) - German flavourings and fragrance maker Symrise has between five and 10 acquisition targets on its radar, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after forecasting slower sales growth in 2022 amid higher raw material and energy costs.

Symrise, which has enjoyed high demand for pet food ingredients amid a pandemic-fuelled adoption boom, kicked off the year with two acquisitions to boost its pet nutrition business, as it plans to double the unit’s annual sales in the medium term.

“Pet food is a key growth driver and we want to become the leading supplier in this area worldwide,” CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram told reporters in a call.

However, the group did not specify business areas for the potential merger targets.

With more than 30,000 products, Symrise covers a range of fragrances and flavourings used in everyday items from chili-flavoured potato chips and deodorant sticks to cat food.

“Our business in Russia and Ukraine makes up slightly under 3% of the total, so (the conflict’s impact) is quite manageable,” Bertram said when asked about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The (share of) raw materials that we obtain from Russia and Ukraine is also very manageable and therefore I think we can deal with it,” he added.

The company, whose fragrances go into the perfumes of French luxury giants LVMH and Kering, expects its sales to rise by 5% to 7% on a like-for-like basis in 2022, in line with its long-term target.

It also forecast its core profit (EBITDA) margin would be around 21% for the full year, compared with 21.3% last year.

Symrise’s Swiss rival Givaudan said in January it would pass higher costs on to customers this year after rising supply chain costs dented its profit more than expected during 2021. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi, Jagoda Darlak and David Latona in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

