Man Utd interested in Victor Osimhen transfer move but ‘not willing to pay £100m asking price by Napoli for striker’

MANCHESTER UNITED will not pay Napoli's £100million asking price for Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

The Red Devils are interested in the Nigerian as they look to bolster their attack this summer.

Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals this season Credit: Getty

Ralf Rangnick, who is set to move into an advisory role at the end of the season, is a big fan of the centre-forward.

But Napoli will expect to be paid a premium for their star striker, having shelled out a club record £70m to recruit him from Lille in 2020.

According to the Star, United have been 'priced out' of a move.

Osimhen, 23, is believed to be on a shortlist of players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani this summer, handed to CEO Richard Arnold by Rangnick.

Both veteran forwards could leave at the end of the season, despite Ronaldo still having another year remaining on his contract.

Osimhen has also caught the attention of the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal with his bright performances this term.

The 6ft 1in ace has bagged 11 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Unfortunately he missed January's Africa Cup of Nations after fracturing a cheekbone earlier this season.

But he has since been able to return to action.

Osimhen has already impressed against English opposition this term.

He netted twice as Napoli came from behind to draw 2-2 at Leicester in the Europa League back in September.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani could both leave this summer Credit: AFP