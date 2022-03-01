ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in three-way transfer scrap for West Ham defender Ben Johnson after stunning season

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago

TOTTENHAM are ready to battle Arsenal and Liverpool for West Ham star Ben Johnson.

The defender, who is related to ex-England internationals Ledley King and Paul Parker, has become a first-team regular this term under David Moyes after catching the eye while deputising for first-choice right-back Vladimir Coufal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q2Oq_0eS5mxra00
West Ham's Ben Johnson is wanted by a trio of clubs Credit: Getty

That run of games included impressive displays in victories over Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Arsenal soon started taking close notice of him along with North London rivals Tottenham.

And Liverpool are also keen, according to football.london.

No potential fee has been mentioned regarding any transfer.

However, it is believed that West Ham recently elected to take up the additional two-year option that was included in his package.

That means that Johnson remains under contract at the London Stadium until 2024.

He appears to be happy at the Hammers and is now hoping to earn international honours.

He's made a total of 13 Premier League appearances so far this term and even notched a goal in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa back in October.

West Ham are enjoying a fine season.

They are fighting for a place in the Champions League, sitting just two points behind fourth place Manchester United.

