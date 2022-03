If you were to take a look at this 7-Day forecast, you might conclude that spring is not far away! And you would be correct, as the Spring Equinox is only just over 3 weeks away! Warmer temperatures have already begun to settle in after the snow we got last night and the night before. But with that fresh snowpack comes one more night of colder weather before the warmth continues. Tonight, temperatures drop down to 12° here in Rockford under mostly clear skies.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO