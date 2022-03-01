ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA star Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder after ex UFC champ ‘involved in shooting that left man injured’

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago

FORMER UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose, according to reports.

Cops said that one man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday.

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder Credit: San José Police Department
Former UFC star Cain Velasquez has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a shooting, reports say Credit: Getty
It's not known how Velasquez was involved in the shooting Credit: Getty

Velasquez has been arrested and was booked in the Santa Clara County Jail, police records show.

He spent Monday night in jail and was charged with attempted murder, TMZ reported.

Sources told NBC Bay Area that the shooting involved Velasquez.

It’s not known how the mixed martial arts star was involved in the shooting.

Cops told residents to avoid the Monterey Highway area for “several hours” on Monday afternoon.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and appeared in WWE between 2019 and 2020.

He retired from mixed martial arts in 2019 and joined the Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA before signing for WWE.

He was released from the sports entertainment promotion in April 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

