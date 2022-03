Paul McCartney will be back in the US this spring and summer. How’s that for a return to normalcy? The eminent Beatle will play arenas and stadiums from West Coast to East with a good chunk of shows in the South along the way, starting in Spokane on April 28 and ending in the NYC metro area at MetLife Stadium on June 16, just two days before his 80th birthday. The tour is titled GOT BACK because of course it is. It’s McCartney’s first tour since summer 2019 (naturally, given the pandemic and all) and his first since releasing the quarantine album McCartney III. Check out the 14-date itinerary below.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO