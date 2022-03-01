ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It’s onwards and upwards for Liverpool'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards doesn't think Liverpool will win the quadruple this season, but believes it is exciting times for the club. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "Do I think they will win the quadruple? No. "I think...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Richards
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Norwich

I was at Anfield when these two sides last played each other, only nine days ago. Although Liverpool won, I was impressed by Norwich, because they had a real go. I'm not sure the Canaries will approach this cup tie in quite the same way, though, because they have an absolutely huge home game this weekend against relegation rivals Brentford that I am sure they will be focusing on - it's obviously much more important for them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Takumi Minamino and claims he delivered 'his best game' for Liverpool after scoring twice in their FA Cup win over Norwich... as Roy Keane says the Japanese forward 'deserves a lot of credit' for his Anfield display

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Takumi Minamino for his performance against Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. Minamino bagged a brace to see Liverpool win 2-1 at home and secure a place in the quarter-final of the competition. Klopp said Wednesday night's fixture against Norwich was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Super Cup#Bbc Radio 5 Live#The Champions League#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rating Liverpool’s Penalty Kicks Against Chelsea

Anyone else out there still buzzing after winning the League Cup over Chelsea yesterday? It was about as fun as you could hope for from a 0-0 match, with Liverpool again showing themselves to be mentality monsters yet again as they weathered a pre-match injury to Thiago, overturned goals, and keeper penalties to earn their 9th league cup!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday. The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy