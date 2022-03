TORONTO - Kyle Okposo detailed the mandate for the Sabres against a surging Toronto Maple Leafs offense that hopes to benefit from the return of its home crowd. "There's no [playing] on our heels tonight," Okposo said. "That's not how we win the game. We win the game by being on our toes and trying to go right after them. Obviously, we have to be conscious of what we're doing defensively, but if we're sitting back on our heels, they're just going to pick us apart.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO