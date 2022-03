Wild (-200) @ Flyers (+165) The Minnesota Wild are in quite a funk. They've dropped four consecutive games and have been outscored 19-8 on aggregate. Not good. I expect the tide to turn for the Wild in this contest. Their inability to create high-danger chances at five-on-five has been one of their biggest issues lately. That shouldn't be a problem against the Philadelphia Flyers. Only three teams have given up high-danger chances at a higher rate than the Flyers this season. With the talent Minnesota possesses, it should create opportunities in bulk against Philadelphia.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO