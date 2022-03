It appears as though four-star 2023 small forward, Scotty Middleton, will be in visiting Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State campus soon. Out of Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kansas, the 6-foot, 6-inch Middleton is ranked as the No. 10 shooting forward and 50th overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. There does not seem to be a favorite to land Middleton’s services at this moment, but he’s been offered a scholarship by schools like Kansas, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Georgia, Penn State, and others.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO