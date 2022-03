The Boston Bruins have found themselves a real steal with Jeremy Swayman. The Alaska native was selected by the team with the 111th-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Now, just five years later, he is emerging as their best goaltender and having a fantastic rookie campaign. Although those who follow the team are well-aware of how good he’s been, the same can’t be said when it comes to opposing fans. That ought to change, as his excellent play warrants league-wide recognition.

