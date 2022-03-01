ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Women’s History Month begins, USC researchers reflect on women’s achievements and challenges

By Jenesse Miller
Cover picture for the articleSince 1987, the U.S. Congress has designated March as Women’s History Month, a time to commemorate and recognize the key role of women in American history — and to encourage the study, observance, and celebration of that history. During Women’s History Month and beyond, USC experts highlight...

Mercury

Christine Flowers: An anti-abortion victory begins Women’s History Month

Sometimes, the stars align, and things happen the way they’re supposed to. Like starting Women’s History Month with a wonderful gift to women, or at least the unborn kind. On the eve of the 31-day period that celebrates the beauty, the intelligence, the talent, the majesty and all of the other traits shared by the sisterhood, the Senate by a 48-46 margin rejected attempts to codify Roe v. Wade and provide women with a federal right to abortion.
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
TravelNoire

FexBlack: The Group Creating Community For Black Women In Vietnam

FexBlack Vietnam is creating a safe space and community for Black women living abroad in Southeast Asia. It’s a community founded on Facebook where women of color, specifically Black women, can share their resources and experiences. The purpose of the group is to unite Black female expats and Black women traveling to Vietnam.
Reason.com

Educators, Please Stop Teaching the Characteristics of 'White Supremacy Culture'

Earlier this week, Washington University in St. Louis held an online workshop titled, "Is Professionalism a Racist Construct?" The event attracted plenty of criticism from conservative media. Fox News made fun of its online description, which is filled with social justice jargon: "So-called professionalism is coded language, a construct that upholds institutional racist policies and excluding practices." But the presenters seemed to welcome the controversy; Cynthia Williams, assistant dean of community partnerships at the university, bragged that she was getting into "good trouble."
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
24/7 Wall St.

Wars in Which the Most Americans Died

For a young country, America has an unfortunate history of wars. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died. The Revolutionary War (1777-1783) made the U.S. an independent country. The War of 1812 (1812-1815) was a second conflict […]
Record-Journal

Bysiewicz highlights ‘trailblazers’ for Women’s History Month

Kicking off Women’s History Month, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz highlighted an organization dedicated to bringing together women in the manufacturing industry. “It was very interesting to meet women who are doing advance manufacturing and are really trailblazers,” Bysiewicz said Tuesday. “Because this is not traditionally where women have been working, but these are great jobs.”
La Crosse Tribune

Women's History Month: Helen Rodriguez Trias

Born in 1929 in New York, Helen Rodriguez Trias (1929-2001) spent her first 10 years in Puerto Rico. She returned to Puerto Rico to attend college and graduated in 1957. Her childhood experiences with racism in New York helped her choose her career in medicine: “It combined the things I loved the most, science and people.” She earned her medical degree in 1960 and gave birth to her fourth child that same year.
ABC News

This author is fighting for Black moms to be remembered in history

Black mothers are often the foundations of families and communities, yet they are also forgotten by history. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs has made it her mission to ensure the contributions of Black mothers are not erased or left behind. Tubbs is the author of the bestselling book "The Three Mothers,"...
