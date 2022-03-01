Basic Skincare Routine: Simple & Easy Skincare to Get Flawless Skin!

I always have a face mist on my desk so I can spritz my skin whenever it’s feeling a little dry. Recently, I’ve been grabbing Tula Skincare’s Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist for my mid-day refreshes. There are a couple of reasons why I like this product. First, this mist is nice and fine, so it doesn’t feel like my face is being attacked. The moment I push the pump I feel teeny-tiny droplets of water sink into my skin for some much-needed hydration. Secondly, the mist has a cooling feeling that's lovely. Once it’s summer, this will be a must to relieve me when it’s too hot. Lastly, it’s packed with some great ingredients. It’s infused with two moisturizing, skin-care warriors — hyaluronic acid and glycerin — that work alongside brightening lactic acid and fruit extracts. It can also be used before or after makeup, so you don’t have to worry about it disturbing your makeup. Even when my face isn’t dry, I like to grab this facial mist for a relaxing break, even if it’s just a few seconds.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO