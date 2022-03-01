ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ARWR

By Pomerantz LLP, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Arrowhead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARWR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Arrowhead and certain of...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE/PSAC) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday") (NASDAQ: FFIE) on behalf of the company's long-term stockholders. Faraday engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Embark Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm - EMBK

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Embark Technology, Inc. ("Embark") (NASDAQ: EMBK) investors. On January 6, 2022, research firm The Bear Cave released a critical report entitled "Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK)." That report stated that "Embark appears to lack true economic substance," and that the "company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite." Following the release of this report, shares of Embark's common stock fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Tki
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Important Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ("Electric Last Mile") (NASDAQ: ELMS) f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: FIII). The action charges Electric Last Mile with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Electric Last Mile's materially misleading statements to the public, Electric Last Mile investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Avidian Wealth Solutions enters 2022 with over $850 million in new assets under management

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions (formerly STA Wealth Management) continues to grow with the addition of more than $850 million in new assets under management during the last business year. The independent Houston-area wealth management firm now has more than $3.4 billion in total managed funds as of December 31, 2021. These new funds represent a 33% growth from 2020 to 2021.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Falling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $25.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. ChemoCentryx reported quarterly losses of 58 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents per share. ChemoCentryx also reported quarterly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 66 companies achieved new lows for the year. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) was...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against MP Materials Corp.

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against MP Materials Corp. ("MP Materials") (NYSE: MP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. ("FVAC") (NYSE: FVAC; FVAC WS; FVAC.U). The action charges MP Materials with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of MP Materials' materially misleading statements to the public, MP Materials' investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") announced today that on March 1, 2021 it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "SHUAU" beginning today. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "SHUA" and "SHUAW," respectively.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

W. P. Carey Inc. and CPA®:18 - Global Announce Proposed Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Property Associates 18 – Global Incorporated (CPA®:18 – Global) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CPA®:18 – Global will merge with W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), its advisor, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction has been approved by CPA®:18 – Global's Board of Directors upon the unanimous recommendation and approval of a Special Committee consisting of CPA®:18 – Global's independent directors. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of CPA®:18 – Global stockholders.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy