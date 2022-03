What else is there to say about Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews?. He continues to be an offensive dynamo and just when we think we’ve seen him at his best, he continues to go further and surprise us all. His play in the 2021-22 season justifies that. Matthews is definitely making his case for some hardware this season as he’s back in the Rocket Richard race and making a case for the Hart and Selke Trophies.

