The New Jersey Devils were back in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night following an impressive victory on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks. They came out strong and scored their first goal of the game 54 seconds into the period on the power play. The effects of a back-to-back began to slowly creep up on head coach Lindy Ruff’s team as their opponent scored three unanswered goals, and eventually won by a final score of 4-3.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO