The pop star gave his fans a thrill when he performed his signature dance moves on top of a plane at the San Diego kick off concert for the long-awaited tour. While his fans have been anxiously awaiting seeing him in concert once again, Justin Bieber made sure not to disappoint them when he kicked off the “Justice World Tour” on Friday (Feb. 18) in San Diego. The 27-year-old global superstar pulled out all the stops for the long-awaited extravaganza that will span more than 90 dates in more than 20 countries. Case in point, Justin performed his signature dance moves on top of a gigantic airplane prop suspended from the ceiling high above the Pechanga Arena stage.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO