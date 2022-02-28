ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic shot put champ Valerie Adams retires

 6 days ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her retirement at the age of 37.

Adams also won Olympic silver and bronze medals and was a four-time world champion, a four-time world indoor champion and three-time Commonwealth Games champion.

One of 18 children of a Tonga-born mother and England-born father, Adams is a sister of the Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Steven Adams. A sister, Lisa Adams, was a shot put gold medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

She announced her retirement at a news conference on Tuesday.

“I’m here to share with you all that I’m officially hanging up these size 14 throwing shoes,” Adams said. “After winning my bronze medal in Tokyo, I contemplated whether to embark on another campaign.

“I took some time to really process this thought and to see if it was something I actually wanted to do again. My heart, mind and body simply answered the question for me, so it’s time to call it a day.”

Adams won the 2007 championship before winning her first Olympic gold medal at Beijing in 2008. She defended her Olympic title at London in 2012 and placed second at the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro.

Her personal best throw is 21.24 meters.

New Zealand awarded Adams the female equivalent of a knighthood for services to sport and she is known as Dame Valerie Adams.

___

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

NHL unveiling new logo for Stanley Cup playoffs and Final

The NHL on Monday is unveiling a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. League officials say the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. It’ll debut in earnest when the playoffs start in early May.
NHL
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
WWE
