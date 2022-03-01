ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate World Water Day on March 22

​March 22 is World Water Day. The theme for this year is groundwater. In observance of World Water Day let's look at what groundwater is and how urban areas affect it. Groundwater is water found underground in the cracks and crevices of soil, sand, and rock. When rainwater soaks into the ground it can be stored as groundwater. In urban areas much of the surface is impervious, or hard surfaces like rooftops, sidewalks, driveways, streets, and parking lots. The impervious surface does not allow rainwater to permeate into the ground, thus preventing groundwater from being recharged.

As a part of the water cycle, groundwater plays an important role in the flow of streams and rivers. Groundwater provides cool water to help recharge streams during hot summer months. If groundwater is depleted, it is unable to recharge streams during the summer. This cool water recharge is essential for aquatic wildlife during the summer. Aquatic wildlife, like fish, need cool water temperatures to survive.

This is also why streamside shade is so important. Having a lush riparian area near streams will help to cool stream temperatures during the summer. Read about the City of Salem’s plan to cool stream temperatures and find resources for streamside residents and property owners.

