The best and worst of UW’s architecture

Chris Schanck usually works out of his studio in a converted 1920s machine shop in Banglatown, a vibrant enclave of Bangladeshi immigrants just north of downtown Detroit. But the designer has found a second office, so to speak, at the main branch of the city’s library — an opulent 1920s Cass Gilbert building filled with travertine floors, coffered ceilings, and frescoes. “The library, as you could imagine, is underused,” he says. “There are these vast, 15- or 20-foot-long oak tables that are empty. You can take over one of these boardroom-sized workstations and study in privacy.” He visits the library frequently these days as the pandemic afforded him more time to reflect on a decade of making his surrealist furniture. He’s one of the most successful contemporary designers to have found his voice in the gray area where art and design meet, known for a body of work composed of found materials covered in layers of shimmering foil and glistening resin. Two dozen of these pieces — including a pendant light composed of twisted machine parts that could have come from the set of The Matrix and a wood cabinet that’s being devoured by cotton-candy-pink ooze — are on view in his first retrospective exhibition, “Chris Schanck: Off World,” which runs at the Museum of Art and Design through January 2023.

