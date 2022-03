SALISBURY, Md. – “In our community, there may be resources. A lot of people just don’t know where they are,” Rebirth Inc. Executive Director Habacuc Petion said. Helping those in need locate those resources is the goal of the Rural Equity and Access to Community Health or REACH Project. Thanks to new grant funding from The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission, Tidal Health has been given $1.2 million dollars it can use to focus on underserved communities.

