Pauley Pavilion was rocking on a rare Sunday afternoon--the Alumni Band played exuberantly and the Spirit Squad jumped up and down as Bruin fans celebrated the continued rise of talented sophomore Chae Campbell, who just capped off UCLA's famed floor exercises with her first career Perfect 10. After losing two straight on the road, UCLA returned home to a great crowd at Pauley and delivered one of their best performances of the season to defeat Washington 197.125 - 194.300. UCLA’s team score of 197.125 marked only the second time the Bruins eclipsed the 197.000 mark in 2022.

