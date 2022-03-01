Disney to ‘pause’ film distribution in Russia over Ukraine crisis

| Image courtesy of AntoFran/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Burbank-based Walt Disney Co. announced Monday it will pause releasing its films in Russia in light of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a Disney representative said in a statement.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.”

The company also said it is working to aid refugees looking to flee the country as Russia continues its bombings.

“Given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees,” the company statement said.