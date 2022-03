At a tense moment in Drive My Car—the movie that has taken Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi from a darling of the festival circuit to a four-time Oscar nominee, including for Best Picture and Best Director—one of the movie’s main characters, himself a director, faces an incipient rebellion from his cast. He’s staging a multilingual theatrical production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, and as the actors struggle to divine his intentions during the latest in a series of table reads, he instructs them to simply focus on the words in front of them. “We are not robots,” the actress playing Sonya rebels. How are we supposed to do better if we don’t know what you want? “You don’t have to do better,” the director replies. “Just read the text.”

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO