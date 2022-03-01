Burnley v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Burnley host Leicester City in a crucial Premier League clash on Tuesday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Sean Dyche's team have started to pick up points in their quest for safety and are now just one point away from climbing out of the bottom three.

The Foxes are having a poor season by their standards and are only six points above the drop zone themselves in 13th place.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

