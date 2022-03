The Prince of Wales has formally presented Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess.Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.The 69-year-old, who had campaigned to make Southend-on-Sea a city, was posthumously made the first freeman of the new city in a ceremony on Tuesday.Southend on Sea is now a city.His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales presented Southend-on-Sea with the Letters Patent at the Civic Centre.The first...

