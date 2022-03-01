ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence at Villanova odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZfq0_0eS5JRCd00

The No. 8 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) visit the Pavilion Tuesday to take on the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4). Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we look at the Providence vs. Villanova odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Providence is coming off a huge 21-point win (72-51) over Creighton Saturday. The Friars have won 3 straight games since losing at home to Villanova 89-84 Feb. 15. They’ve only lost to Virginia, ‘Nova and Marquette.

Providence is 16-11 against the spread (ATS), 3-2 ATS against ranked opponents and is a conference-best 6-2 ATS on the road.

Villanova is 7-5 ATS at home, only behind DePaul (12-5) in the Big East. The Wildcats are 14-13-1 ATS overall and 6-4-1 ATS against ranked opponents.

They are led by fifth-year senior G Collin Gillespie’s 16.6 points per game this season.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Providence at Villanova odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:36 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Providence +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Villanova -540 (bet $100 to win $540)
  • Against the spread: Providence +9.5 (-105) | Villanova -9.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Providence at Villanova odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 68, Providence 64

PASS.

At +380, Providence has good value. The Friars are 7-1 straight up on the road, but having been inconsistent offensively at times this season, I can’t fully get behind them.

Taking the points below has value though.

BET PROVIDENCE +9.5 (-105).

The Friars have gotten quite a bit of flak this season for winning close games and not putting it on weaker opponents, but they have a mere three losses. As mentioned, one of the losses was to the Wildcats by just 5 points.

The three times the Friars were underdogs by 5 or more points this season, they not only covered, but they went 3-0 straight up (SU). Those 3 times were at UConn, at Xavier and at Wisconsin. Providence is 5-0 SU/ATS as a road underdog.

In the season’s first meeting between these rivals, ‘Nova shot 50.9% from the field and 47.8% from deep (11-for-23), while Providence shot 48.4% and 21.7% from deep (5-for-23). If those averages return to normal, Providence wins the game.

The Friars have shown few weaknesses and have been able to hang with close teams. I’d take them to cover in this position.

LEAN to the UNDER 134.5 (-107).

Villanova made it rain the first time these teams met. Assuming that doesn’t happen again, there should be fewer points as both teams rank outside the top 200 in possessions per game.

Villanova sits 334th out of 358 programs in possessions per game. Basically, the Wildcats play an ultra-slow pace. The Friars don’t pick up the pace much either, ranking just 224th.

Villanova averages 66.4 possessions per game, while Providence averages 69.4. The Wildcats defense ranks 61st in opponents’ field-goal percentage, while the Friars rank 49th.

The ‘Cats are 14-14 O/U this season; the Friars are 14-13 O/U.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Westport News

No. 18 UConn men’s basketball at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to know

When: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Records: UConn 21-7 (12-5 Big East), Creighton 19-9 (11-6 Big East) Radio: UConn Sports Network, 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, Sirius-137, XM-206, SXM App-965, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WILI-Willimantic (WILI 1400 AM) KEEP AN EYE ON. Hawkins, R.J. 2K: Interestingly, this...
OMAHA, NE
Ames Tribune

Cincinnati at Houston odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 7-9 AAC) visit the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-4, 13-2) Tuesday. The contest at Fertitta Center is slated to tip-off at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cincinnati vs. Houston odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Cincinnati...
NBA
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Providence, RI
College Basketball
City
Providence, RI
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Providence, RI
Sports
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA March 3 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews four of the NBA’s seven-game betting slate for Thursday, March 3. Atlanta Hawks +1.5 (-107) Brooklyn Nets +2.5 (-108) Golden State Warriors +1.5 (-108) Los Angeles Clippers money line (-140) Listen as he offers up NBA picks,...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Friars#Villanova Wildcats#Creighton#Ats#Depaul#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Usa Today Network
CBS Sports

Illinois vs. Penn State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Mar. 3 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are 20-8 overall and 11-3 at home, while Penn State is 12-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. After winning six of seven in the rivalry and covering the spread seven times in a row, Penn State has now lost and failed to cover in each of its last three meetings with Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Marquette University
247Sports

Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament hopes hinge on win tonight at Indiana

Two regular-season games remain for Rutgers basketball and the prize of reaching the NCAA Tournament is still within reach. At 16-12 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play, Rutgers will take on Indiana tonight on the road inside Assembly Hall. That will be followed by a home contest against Penn State on Sunday. After that, Rutgers will play in the Big Ten Tournament. But the path to the NCAA Tournament starts tonight.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports' bracketology update feels good about Florida's tourney chances

As the regular season wanes, Florida basketball’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament still remain in limbo, with an overall agreement among the sports media that the Gators are anything but a sure bet to make the Big Dance. While some publications like Sports Illustrated have completely left out UF of its projections, others like USA TODAY Sports and ESPN still see the Orange and Blue on the wrong side of the bracket bubble.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers 4-star DB Charles Lester

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star class of 2024 defensive back recruit Charles Lester III. Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp offered the scholarship to Lester III. Lester III is a lengthy cornerback that has received offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, FSU, and more. Lester III...
SARASOTA, FL
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy