ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Best ‘Simpsons’ episodes of all time

By Jacob Osborn
Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Ranked the best “Simpsons” episodes...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

The Weeknd Voiced A Character On An Upcoming Simpsons Episode

The Weeknd might be a sleek pop star with a new album and an upcoming stadium tour, but he’s also a big dork who loves cartoons. Other than appearing in music videos and playing himself in Uncut Gems, Abel Tesfaye has done very little acting. (Tesfaye is also starring in the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, but nobody’s seen that one yet.) Tesfaye has, however, made voice appearances on two animated shows, Robot Chicken and American Dad. In the case of American Dad, the Weeknd co-wrote his episode and used it to sing a song about abstinence. Today, we get word that the Weeknd will soon play a voice role in a third animated show, and it’s a big one.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.17 - The Strangest Affair of All Time - Press Release

“The Strangest Affair of All Time” – When Murray goes out of town, Jane Bales (Leslie Grossman) attempts to make a power grab at the Ottoman Empire, forcing Beverly to retaliate. Meanwhile, Adam is thrilled to learn that Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) also plans to attend NYU. The excitement is short-lived when Adam weighs the cost of his popularity after the two agree to be college roommates on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Surveying
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Are These The Best Rock Music Videos of All-Time?

"Classic Rock" magazine, which now goes by the name "Louder Sound", ranked the 50 best rock music videos of all time. Here are the Top 20:. 1. "Sledgehammer", Peter Gabriel (1986) 2. "November Rain", Guns N' Roses (1992) 3. "Bohemian Rhapsody", Queen (1975) 4. "Gimme All Your Lovin'", ZZ Top...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

12 Best Nuclear War Movies of All Time

Making a film based on nuclear war seems odd because it is a sensitive matter to deal with. Some of them are entertaining, while others are so bleak and frightening that watching them even once can be an arduous task. They are far more chilling than any gruesome war or spooky horror because they show us the world which is extremely painful to imagine. While the Cold War may have dwindled because of the fall of the Soviet Union, if one goes through the list below, one will surely recall the paranoia surrounding the cold war. With that said, here’s the list of top movies about nuclear war ever. You can watch some of these best nuclear war movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
Variety

Funny Or Die Options Coming Out Memoir ‘Hola Papi’ for Scripted Series

Click here to read the full article. Funny Or Die has optioned writer and illustrator John Paul Brammer’s “¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” to develop into a scripted series. Brammer started the Substack advice column “¡Hola Papi!” in 2017, and published his memoir of the same name last year through Simon & Schuster. The paperback edition is set for release in June. “Working with the team at Funny Or Die is a dream come true, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to take ‘¡Hola Papi!’ to yet another medium,” said Brammer,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Unhappy Young & Restless Fans Take Show to Task Over Jack’s Storyline: ‘What a Depressing Sod He’s Been Lately’

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy