The Boston Bruins will look to extend on their six-game winning streak as they play the second half of their back-to-back series tonight in Anaheim to take on the Ducks. The Ducks will be desperate to bounce back tonight after a 4-0 shutout loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. Can Anaheim get moving in the right direction with still a month left before the playoffs? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Ducks prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO