ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

First Alert Weather: Warm Start To March But Chance Of Showers Midweek

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAysY_0eS5HctK00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expect a warm start to March with highs reaching the low to mid 70s in most spots on Tuesday.

Then, it will be cooler on Wednesday, with more clouds and a stronger onshore breeze.

The next chance of showers moves in Wednesday night and Thursday – specific timing is still up in the air. Expect up to a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain out of this system. It’s not a drought-buster, but we’ll take it.

Another chance of showers moves through Friday night and early Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Potent Storm Cells Trigger Lightning, Hail And Gusty Winds

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A weather system offshore whipped up a line of showers and thunderstorms early Thursday that rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area from Palo Alto to Concord. While rain totals were not drought-busters, they did range up to a 0.25 of an inch. The National Weather Service issued two special weather statements for the East Bay warning of hail, gusty winds and lightning. Both expired by 9:15 a.m., but left behind reports of thunder and lightning especially in Danville. Fire crews responded to a small blaze that may have been caused by a lightning strike in the foothills...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early Morning Quake Near The Geysers Jolts Wine County

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled through northern Sonoma County early Thursday, rousting local residents out of their beds but causing no other damage. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake had an epicenter near the seismically active The Geysers region and struck around 3:30 a.m. The quake was felt in Middletown, Kelseyville and Healdsburg.
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aleutian Storm Kicks Up Dangerous Surf Conditions On Bay Area Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent storm front battering the Aleutian Islands, thousands of miles north of San Francisco, was sending sets of massive waves towards the Bay Area Saturday, triggering warnings of hazardous beach conditions. The National Weather Service issued a warning to beachgoers to be on the alert for deadly sneaker waves and strong rip tides until at least Sunday afternoon. “A very long period northwest swell originating from a storm system near the Aleutians will arrive along the coastline this weekend,” the weather service said. “This very long period northwest swell will create a high risk of sneaker...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy