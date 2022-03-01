First Alert Weather: Warm Start To March But Chance Of Showers Midweek

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Expect a warm start to March with highs reaching the low to mid 70s in most spots on Tuesday.

Then, it will be cooler on Wednesday, with more clouds and a stronger onshore breeze.

The next chance of showers moves in Wednesday night and Thursday – specific timing is still up in the air. Expect up to a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain out of this system. It’s not a drought-buster, but we’ll take it.

Another chance of showers moves through Friday night and early Saturday.