Latah County, ID

Palouse adds 15 virus cases to total

By Staff report
 2 days ago
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight new cases Monday in Latah County.

Those cases include one person under the age of 5, one person between ages 5 and 12, two people between ages 18 and 29, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.

No new deaths were reported. There have been 6,085 confirmed cases, 547 probable cases and 46 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Whitman County Public Health reported seven new virus cases Monday, and its website lists Whitman County’s COVID-19 activity level as “low.”

According to the county, the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days is 110. Just less than 3% of staffed inpatient beds in county hospitals were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the past week.

