David O’Connor was born and raised on the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Reservation on the southern shores of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. “My very first formal education began at the Bad River Tribe Head Start,” he said, where he experienced community-centered education, his neighbor was his bus driver and his bus driver’s wife was O’Connor’s teacher, along with a number of other of O’Connor’s neighbors and family members.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO