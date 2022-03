(TNS) - Grief is hard to quantify. Yes, researchers can measure how long Texans have spent in the coronavirus pandemic (nearly two years); how many confirmed cases there have been in the state (more than 5.4 million); and how many Texans have died from the virus (more than 83,000), with more than 14,200 dead in the four major counties of North Texas.

