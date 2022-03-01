ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Testu’s Rise tower in Elden Ring

By Zack Palm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several towers you’ll need to find in Elden Ring if you want to unlock the various Memory Stones to expand your Memory slots. The more of these slots you have gained on your character, the more spells and powerful magic you can...

PC Gamer

Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
Mental_Floss

Archaeologists Just Unearthed Dozens of Ancient Beheaded Skeletons in a Tiny British Village

Currently underway in England is a construction project for HS2 (“High Speed 2”), an expansive, high-speed, high-capacity railway system that, according to its website, “will form the backbone of Britain’s transport network.” But before HS2 moves the country into the future, they want to ensure they didn’t inadvertently erase the past, so they assembled teams of archaeologists to excavate along planned railway routes.
CNET

Woolly Mammoths and Other Ice Age Animals Will Roam the Metaverse

On a remote Arctic island, some 4,000 years ago, woolly mammoths took their last steps on Earth. Around 6,000 years prior, the final few sabre-toothed cats preyed across the Americas. And 3,000 years before that, majestic dire wolves became creatures of the past. Scientists are revving up to bring these...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

Charles Dickens's code cracked by amateur sleuths

Researchers who asked the public to help them decipher some of Charles Dickens's coded manuscripts have, with their help, decoded one of his papers. The famous author wrote many notes in a personalised form of shorthand. The Dickens Code project, led by the University of Leicester's Dr Claire Wood, asked...
The Decatur Daily

Chatterbox: Locals weigh in on full moon mania

Since ancient times, the legend of the full moon offers that people turn to their inner crazy. As a mother and a former school teacher, I can attest to the fact that parents and educators alike can tell the exact moment the moon turns to full status with 100% accuracy.
dbltap.com

Tallneck Locations in Horizon Forbidden West Listed

Searching for Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West? Here's what you need to know. Tallnecks in Horizon Forbidden West are located in six different areas around the map. After finding them and ascending to the peak, players can interact with them. Upon completing the short interaction, new icons will appear on the map, showing new creatures, quests, and characters in that area.
The Ringer

Here Be Dragons: The Beauty and Terror of Exploring ‘Elden Ring’

It was around the time I searched, in vain, to locate the hidden city of Nokron, or the time I found myself hopelessly lost in the fetid, crimson swamps of the Caelid region, or the time I got swarmed to death by a mob of psychotic perfumers in the royal capital Leyndell, or the time I met Gideon Ofnir the All-Knowing, Ranni the Witch, Alexander the Iron Fist, D, Hunter of the Dead, Gurranq Beast Clergyman, Blyndon Blyghtstone, Favreau the Fire Eater, the dreaded pirate Xynnx, Red Lion Ritrempertine, and several other characters whose fantastical names blended into a glossolalic and indistinguishable slurry of Germanic history, Norse mythology, and Japanese anime (and in fact, several of those names I just made up altogether), or most literally, when I reached the 30-hour mark with several chunks of the world map yet unrevealed, that I accepted that I was not going to finish Elden Ring anytime soon. Not that I was expecting to. The editors at The Ringer are kind, but more importantly, they lack the perverse instinct to demand that a writer choke down the entirety of a game that casuals, committed aficionados, and outright nerds will probably spend years trying to perceive in full, in just a week’s time. An Elden Ring reviewer for IGN logged 87 hours in nine days, and while he turned in a lovely piece of copy, my heart aches for his sleep schedule and social life.
dbltap.com

Neutral Element in Destiny 2 Farming Guide

We've put together a farming guide for Neutral Element in Destiny 2. Neutral Element is a rare and essential resource in the weapon crafting process. It's mostly needed to craft new weapons and can be a bit of a grind to acquire them. Fortunately, there are a few reliable methods to get them.
marthastewart.com

A Drawing Purchased for Just $30 at a Yard Sale Is Actually Worth More Than $10 Million

Some of the most incredible discoveries in the world happen where we least expect them. This was the case for one art collector, who stumbled upon a rare drawing on his way to a get-together in 2019, CNN reports. Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based collector, forgot to bring a present for the party he was attending, so he stopped by a bookstore that sold collectables on his way. During his visit, the bookseller asked him if he could return at a later date to take a look at a drawing that his friend discovered a few years earlier. That piece, which the pal purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, was actually an original drawing by Albrecht Dürer, a world-renowned German artist during the European Renaissance; this was the first find of this magnitude in about 100 years. Where did the piece come from? The friend who bought it visited a yard sale hosted by an architect; at the time, he said he received the piece as a gift from his father, who happened to be an art dealer.
dbltap.com

Astrologer Elden Ring Class Guide: Stats, Weapons, Armor

The Astrologer is the most straightforward magic-focused starter class in Elden Ring, and it can be a good option for new players thanks to the strength of its starting spells. Here's what you need to know to build the most effective Astrologer class in Elden Ring, including how to stat your build, what weapons to use, and which armor to wear.
SPY

This Is Not a Drill: Champion Are Just $1.43 per Pair at Amazon Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ask anyone, and they’ll tell you that socks are one thing you can never have too many of. No matter how hard you try to keep track of them, there’s always one or two that go rogue after a cycle in the washer and dryer, which means it’s always good to keep plenty on hand. RELATED: Champion Joggers Still Only $18 at Amazon Right Now Today, Amazon has a deal on Champion socks that’ll help...
The Independent

Mystery of mummified ‘mermaid’ with human face and tail is probed by scientists

Researchers in Japan have begun tests on a 300 year-old “mermaid mummy” to try and trace it’s origin. The bizarre-looking object, which may have been produced as an item for export to Europe, is believed to date from the early 1700s. It measures 30 centimetres-long and, with a tail and hands raised to its screaming face.It has been preserved in a box at a temple in Okayama prefecture, in the southern part of Japan’s Honshu island, but until now its exact origins have remained unknown. The mummified object, which appears to have nails and teeth, hair on its head and...
PC Gamer

How to get to the Siofra River secret underground location in Elden Ring

Looking to head underground in Elden Ring? Then look no further than this guide. The Lands Between is filled with many areas to explore, from the near-apocalyptic hellscape of Caelid to the picturesque waterlogged lands of the Lakes of Liurnia. But as with other FromSoft games, there's a secret underground area to explore, similar to Blackreach in Skyrim. The area has its own unique items, enemies, and even a boss to fight, so let's look at how to get there as early as possible.
