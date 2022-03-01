ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Bigamist Goldman banker’s emails to wife fair game, Ng argues

By Patricia Hurtado
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

MANHATTAN (March 1): Roger Ng’s lawyer is seeking emails between Tim Leissner and his estranged wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, arguing that Leissner used her accounts to help launder millions of dollars from his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fraud and that his admitted bigamy means “marital privilege” doesn’t...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund will be paused due to late disclosure of some evidence by prosecutors to the defense, the judge in the case ruled on Wednesday. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of...
LAW
BBC

1MDB: Trial of ex-Goldman banker paused after documents blunder

The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker who allegedly siphoned millions of dollars from Malaysia's beleaguered 1MDB sovereign wealth fund has been paused in the US, because of an "inexcusable" blunder by prosecutors. Prosecutors admit they did not share more than 15,500 documents with the defence lawyers representing Roger...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
KEYT

Goldman banker’s messy love life scrutinized in 1MDB trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The messy love life of former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner has become a focus at the U.S. trial over a $4.5 billion scheme to loot the Malaysian investment fund known as 1MDB. Leissner is the star government witness testifying against Roger Ng, another Goldman banker accused in the fraud. A lawyer for Ng sought to discredit Leissner on cross-examination Tuesday by questioning him about his history of lying about his marital status. Leissner admitted he forged documents in 2014 to dupe Kimora Lee Simmons into believing he was divorced so she would agree to marry him. Simmons is a model, reality TV personality and ex-wife of rap mogul Russell Simmons.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs eyes stock clawbacks to keep bankers from leaving the firm: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, -2.40% is considering tactics such as vested stock clawbacks as an incentive for bankers to stay at the firm, according to a report by Bloomberg. The bank may confiscate vested stock in a move typically used for cases of misconduct as way to convince talent to remain at the firm, the report said. The bank may do this to two bankers that left the firm last year, Omer Ismail and David Stark. "Equity awards are governed by the agreement signed by the recipient," spokesperson for the bank said, as reported separately by Reuters. "In each case mentioned by Bloomberg, there were explicit terms which were upheld." Two other ex-Goldman bankers, Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane, are getting their unvested compensation pulled, the report said. Goldman appears to be using both the carrot and the stick methods to retain bankers as financial service companies compete to keep their talent in house. For the carrot, banks are hiking pay. Goldman's stock clawbacks would fall into the stick bucket by reducing pay for executives that leave. Goldman Sachs shares are down 3.7% in premarket trades.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Banker Testifies At 1MDB Trial That He 'Lied A Lot,' Misled Women

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, the prosecution's star witness in a criminal trial tied to Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, admitted under cross-examination on Tuesday that he had "lied a lot" in his life. Leissner is testifying in the trial of Roger Ng, 49, who has pleaded not guilty...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#The Federal Court#Jho Low
US News and World Report

Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Calls on Wall Street Giant to Exit Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - A one-time Goldman Sachs banker has written an open letter to David Solomon calling on the Wall Street investment bank's chief executive to exit Russia and re-locate staff from Moscow to stay "on the right side of history". Georgy Egorov, a former equity capital markets director who...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Ex-Goldman Bankers Consulted Feng Shui Master On 1MDB Probe -testimony

Two former Goldman Sachs bankers sought advice from a feng shui master in 2016 on how to handle a U.S. investigation into the looting of funds from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, one of the bankers, Tim Leissner, testified on Tuesday. Leissner is the prosecutors' star witness at the Brooklyn...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy