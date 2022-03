For a while, it was hard to figure out what Rob Manfred could possibly have thought was so funny. The commissioner of baseball stood at a podium in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday to announce MLB’s first cancellation of games due to a labor dispute since 1995, but before he did, the first sound picked up by his microphone was laughter. There he stood, a few hours after an Associated Press photographer snapped a shot of him miming his golf swing, oozing insincerity as he told the assembled press that the concerns of fans were at the top of the list for the league and its owners.

