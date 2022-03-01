ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

March 2022 Member Make: Crepe Paper Cornflowers

liagriffith.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to popular demand, we are showing you how to make crepe paper cornflowers (and buds) for this month’s Member Make workshop! Many of you voted during last month’s workshop for this flower over the Claire de Lune peony. And though we love both flowers, we’re excited to show you how...

liagriffith.com

Comments / 0

Telegraph

The best evergreen shrubs to plant in the garden for privacy

For many of us, our gardens are a green oasis that provide a form of escapism. By simply stepping out of the house, we can explore a whole new world bursting with scents, colour and nature. It is important, then, that any outside space should feel safe and secure, not...
GARDENING
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: Inviting bees and birds to the garden

I want to not just have a pretty garden but also create an oasis for native birds and insects. How can I encourage more birds and bees in my garden?. Let’s talk about the birds and the bees. Specifically, how to encourage them to make a home in your garden. Many of us would love to go outside and hear birdsong and bees buzzing, and what could be more charming than watching a brood of baby birds grow up in our own backyard? Birds, bees and other beneficial insects do more than add charm to our gardens, though. They’re part of nature’s pest management and pollination team and there’s a lot they can do to help your garden be healthy and productive, so invite the birds and bees into your landscape!
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Flower power: why blooms are an essential part of any garden

Last autumn, I visited Sissinghurst Castle Garden. November is not traditionally the best time for a pilgrimage to a world-famous garden, but the weather had been mild, so it had held on to the remnants of its summer glories. In the veg gardens, still busy with fennel and chard, I read a little chalkboard scribbled with a note about “companion planting”. The gardeners had planted French marigold near the carrots to deter carrot fly, and poached egg plant to attract hoverflies, the larvae of which have an appetite for aphids. I realised that in my own garden, established but new to me, I had made a mistake. Overexcited by the prospect of growing veg to eat, I neglected to think much about flowers.
GARDENING
Today's Transitions

Show Your Landscaping Some Love

Spring is (almost) in the air. Why not show your own yard some love of the botanical kind with a spruce-up? Bold and beautiful when used in landscaping, red is a great way to give your yard a boost of color. And with warm weather days becoming more frequent as we move into March, now is the time to start your landscape planning. Here are some easy ways to enhance your landscape with red.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Onyx Floral Wire#Brick Red#Uni Posca Paint Marker
Lootpress

Seed racks are back: Gardeners, act responsibly

Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, seed racks are back! These harbingers of spring are now appearing in stores and nurseries all over North America, exciting gardeners with visions of a new gardening season. Without dampening the excitement that these spinning or stationary racks generate, I do suggest that both...
GARDENING
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
REAL ESTATE
countryliving.com

Here's why you should never walk on a frosty lawn in the morning

There's nothing more beautiful than delicate frosty layers on your lawn in winter, however the experts are urging households to avoid walking on frosted grass as it can cause the frozen leaves to fracture. According to The Grass People, walking across a frosty lawn breaks the blades of grass (which...
GARDENING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

Couple buy £12 houseplant that's actually worth thousands, thanks to tell-tale sign on the leaves

One couple have hit the jackpot after buying a rare Monstera Aurea houseplant worth thousands for just £12 at their local B&Q. Harry Langstaff and Amy Briffa, who run the online Etsy shop The Plant Couple, believe the plant was discontinued after staff members mistakingly thought its yellowed leaves meant the plant was sick. Describing their find as "winning the lottery", this species of plant can sell for a whopping £2,000 if they have perfect half white and half green leaves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BobVila

12 Rabbit-Resistant Plants for Your Home Landscape

If your garden has shown excessive rabbit damage in recent years, it might be because the critters are growing in number. These cute little creatures reach nuisance levels every few years in some areas because of the cyclical nature of their reproduction. When the rabbit population swells, gardeners experience losses...
ANIMALS
Echo Press

Trott column: What should you plant in your garden this year?

If you’ve been browsing through seed catalogs, you’ve likely noticed that the number of plant varieties to choose from can be overwhelming. How do you choose the best tomato or zinnia for your garden when you have 50-plus options? Here are some local and regional resources to help you narrow down your choices.
GARDENING
countryliving.com

25 Best Perennial Flowers and Plants to Make Any Yard Beautiful

Perennials are the backbone of any garden! While annuals provide quick color for the whole season, they live for only one year. Perennials come back for many years, so they're a great investment to get the most out of your garden budget. They also bloom for a shorter period of time early, mid-season or later in the season, with their flowering period lasting for a few weeks or so. They typically take a few years to get established, too, so don't fret if they seem lackluster the first year or two. They're setting down a root system to return bigger and better each year.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

39 Spring Decorating Ideas to Celebrate The Season

Spring is a time of renewal, the season when days brighten, flowers bloom, spirits lift, and hope springs eternal. It’s also a time when home decorators get a particular type of spring fever that has them itching for a deep spring cleaning, and game for a spring fling to freshen up their home decor. Decorating for spring can be as simple as a vase of tulips on a windowsill, a pretty spring table setting, a new pastel wall color, or adding more green. Shake off your winter blues and check out these seasonal decor ideas that will help you celebrate the joys of spring.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Mint Hill Times

NOW Is The Time For Your Crepe Myrtle

CHARLOTTE – A Southern classic, crepe myrtles in the summer produce stunning and long-lasting rippled or crinkled blooms ranging in colors from deep purple to lavender, ivory, white, pink and red. In the fall we enjoy their colorful foliage and, even in winter, they display their peeling bark that gives textural distinction to their trunks and stems as well. Crepe myrtle, deciduous or evergreen, dwarf varieties to towering giants that can grow taller than 100 feet, are part of a 50 tree and shrub group in the genus Lagerstroemia.
CHARLOTTE, NC

